Older and 'Wiser' in Tampa

One bit that didn’t make it intomy profile of Bright House news veep Elliott Wiser in the new B&C: he attended George Washington University with 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin. Wiser was the GM of the school radio station, and periodically had to negotiate with Baldwin, who was on the GW program board, to throw Thursday night disco parties in the student center.

Wiser remembers Baldwin as a guy with long hair and a good sense of humor. “He was a hoot in college,” says Wiser. “Very laid back. A great guy.”