Olbermann "In the Bag for Clinton"

Keith Olbermann has never hidden his partisan slant. His dual roles as primetime pundit and election-night anchor have caused much consternationinmedia circles.

But Olbermann was literally carrying his political baggage around with him in Beverly Hills on Monday.

The MSNBC host arrived for the NBC News panel at the Television Critics Association press tour with a blue duffel bag embroidered with President Bill Clinton and 60. The satchel was a party favor from the former president’s 60th birthday party.

Cracked Olbermann: “Everyone always said I was in the bag for Clinton.”

By Marisa Guthrie