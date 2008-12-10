Obama Transition Team Launches Policy Poll Site

The Obama-Biden transition team has created a new online tool so that Web surfers can ask questions about policy as the team vets and prepares to name new leadership across federal agencies like, say, the FCC.

The just-opened Open for Questions tool allows surfers to either submit their own question, vote on questions already submitted, or do both, though it requires registration to do anything. The Obama camp is masterful at tracking and marshalling its online forces.

I surfed to the site, logged in, and submitted a question, which so far has not risen to the top of the charts.

In fact, only one of the hot-button communications issues I searched for, "broadband" had a question associated with it: "What will you do to improve the United States broadband adaption? [cq]," asked someone identifying themselves as from Texas.

"FCC" and "network neutrality" and "indecency" all came up empty at press time, though that could change in a blink since the numbers were mounting rapidly as the word spread online. In fact in a span of about 10 minutes, the number went from 9,631 votes on 227 questions to 13,043 votes on 294 questions.

UPDATE: Two hours after I first posted, the site boasted 1,849 questions and 74,565 votes. And two FCC questions had appeared: ""How will you address the endemic corruption that stretches from politicians, such as in Illinois, to Wall St., even to regulators such as the FCC. Does the prospect of massive stimulus spending expose us to more corruption at all levels," from Massachusetts and from Ohio, "In recent year, the FCC has relaxed media ownership rules. Now most of our media is controlled by a few companies. Has this harmed the democratic debate by reducing the number of points of view on key issues? Will you reform our media and the FCC?" That was in addition to my own question asking for response to the FCC investigation report slamming FCC Chairman Kevin Martin.

There were also three questions on network neutrality, but none on indecency.

From the question currently on the home page for voting, the campaign is not screening out questions for content.



"As a former cocaine user, willo you make drug legalization a top priority," blares the question of the moment to be voted on.

Transition team members have pledged to answer the top vote-getters on a "regular" basis, so keep those electronic cards and letters coming in.