Obama, Edwards to Join Clinton on 'Colbert Report'

Senator and presidential candidate Barack Obama (D-Ill.) and fomer Senator John Edwards (D-NC) will join Senator Hillary Clinton (D-NY) on tonight’s edition of The Colbert Report, according to Comedy Central.

Edwards will appear in studio, while Obama will appear via satellite on the show, which will air at 11:30.

Clinton’s appearance on The Colbert Report was announced earlier this week.

Colbert is filming his show from Philadelphia this week, in advance of the primary being held there Tuesday.

The week of shows, dubbed "Doritos Spicy Sweet Pennsylvania Primary Coverage From Chili-Delphia - The City of Brotherly Crunch!," ends tonight with the appearance by three Democratic leaders.

Clinton and Obama have been reluctant to make media appearances together, with the exception of the Democratic debates, of which there have been a record numbr, including a debate hosted by ABC News last night, a debate that drew record numbers for the network.