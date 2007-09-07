NY1's Sweet 15

The happiest of happy birthdays to Steve Paulus and the downtown denizens NY1 News, the influential New York cable channel that many Gothamites can’t seem to start their day without. NY1 turns 15 today, and celebrates in style. At 9 p.m. it airs NY1 Making History, an hour special covering 1992-1993 (if I remember that year in New York correctly, NYPD Blue was shooting on 5th Street, Kiev served up late-night pierogies, and everyone I knew could barely afford $4 pitchers at Phebe’s).

Throughout today, the station is airing NY1 The Beginning segments, highlighting "how and why" Time Warner Cable launched a 24-hour news channel.

NY1 offers retrospectives throughout the weekend, then a special each month focusing on a specific year. Making History 1994 debuts October 26.

Here’s the best story on NY1 you’ll read all day. Yes, even better than the one on your screen right now.