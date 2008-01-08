NTCA hired a "Big Gun", Sales news and an International CNN addition

On a day when the New Hampshire primary is getting a lot of attention (duh) thought it was a great time to tell you about the new Executive Vice President of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, aka NCTA. JAMES MASSEY, JR, who was recently the Senior Democratic Counsel to the Senate Commerce Committee, is the man, and he’s an accomplished attorney and government aide. How accomplished? Sounds like a definite DC insider who has worked with Senator Fritz Hollings of South Carolina and Senator Daniel Inouye of Hawaii. The Stanford grad holds his law degree from Georgetown and was awarded the Annenberg Fellowship to Eaton College, England. He’s even teaching communications law at Georgetown Law right now. He begins February 1 and will report to KYLE MCSLARROW, President and CEO of NCTA. How do you do, James. Glad to hear about this exciting addition to NCTA.



Take a deep breath and say CBS Television Stations Digital Media Group. Now take another breath and try Vice President of National Advertising Sales. Now add the name GARY BEMBRIDGE and you not only have had a good lung workout, you have the latest news from the Eye net. AARON RADIN, the group’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development, and the man to whom Gary will report announced Gary’s new gig. Gary knows the new media and sales – he’s been with Microsoft as a sales exec for MSN. The Stony Brook U grad is, of course, in NYC.

Turner Sports has promoted WILLIAM FUNK to Sr VP of Sports Sponsorships and Sales, which means he’ll be looking for sponsors for the sports on TNT and TBS. Funk reports to TRISH FROHMAN, executive vice president of Turner Sports Sales. I’ll bet the Bucknell grad is a sports fan.



CNN.com has a new, international addition to the live anchor team. Welcome NAAMUA DELANEY. The University of London grad holds a law degree and most recently hosted a daily talk show with NBC’s iVillage Live. At CNN.com, she’ll anchor news reports and breaking news coverage during the afternoon and evening hours and “Now in the News,” a fast-paced hourly Web- and wireless-exclusive news update. She’s also worked in Canada and at Boston’s WFTX and New York’s WNYW. She hails from Hawkhurst, a small town in Kent, UK.

