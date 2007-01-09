Not yet, not yet!

For the love of mike, I just saw a Christmas-themed TV ad and it's only Jan. 9.

The ad was for HP and featured Santa talking about all the stuff he can get done with HP technology.

The kicker is his observation that, "before you know it, it's that time of year again."

No its not. I still haven't gotten my tree down, but when I do I am ready to celebrate the appearance of groundhogs or valentines or the Easter Bunny, but it is not that time of year again and I don't want any TV advertising trying to tell me differently, thank you.

By John Eggerton