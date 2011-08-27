Norfolk GM: 'Our Biggest Challenges as a Community are Ahead of Us'

With countless households in the Carolinas and Virginia without electricity, WTKR Norfolk is transmitting its signal on public radio as well, which means people can get the latest on the storm if they thought ahead and picked up batteries.

“NewsChannel 3″ can be heard in its home Hampton Roads area on FM 89.5, and in North Carolina on four separate FM channels.

The station is also simulcasting on sister WTVR Richmond.

Apparently its WTKR.com site is coming in handy too. Wrote Facebook Friend Stacie Thomas:

I can’t be with family in Va. during this disaster where I am from,but I can watch News Channel 3 Online & I am in North Dakota only been here a couple months-from Portsmouth.Thank-You so much News Channel 3;you do an awesome job!!!!Everyone stay safe.

A few days ago, WTKR GM Jeff Hoffman said he was getting calls from just about every GM in the Local TV group, offering up their help as station crews in affected areas prepared for long days and nights on the air. Hoffman says the biggest concern right now is when high tide, and a giant resultant storm surge, hits around 6 p.m.

Three are confirmed dead from Irene-related events, including an 11 year old girl.

“Flooding, wind and dark, our biggest challenges as a community are ahead of us,” Hoffman says via email.

Hoffman says the community is pitching in with the wall to wall coverage. “We’ve received a lot of help from our audience through Facebook, Skype and other social media,” he says.