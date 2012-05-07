NOMINATIONS: B&C's Next Wave of Leaders 2012

The editorial staff of B&C is pleased to announce the beginning of the nomination process for the 2012 Next Wave of Leaders.

We are soliciting nominations for our annual list of executives who are the rising stars in our fast-changing industry. Every year at this time we honor a group of people who have already done great things, and are expected to continue that trend for years to come.

Some advice: you may not want to nominate your CEO; they probably won’t make the cut. Instead, every year this list honors the people who probably one day will be sitting in that chair, perhaps even sooner than later. Today they may not be bold-faced names to the entire industry, but you should confidently be able to put them forward as ones who will be before too long. And explain to us why.

To nominate your choice, please send us specifics on what your nominee has done recently and is working on going forward that indicates why you are so confident they are our industry’s future leaders. Please also include a full bio — and NOTE: Simply forwarding a bio does not do the trick. Be sure to include your reasons for nominating this person.

Email all nominations to bncletters@nbmedia.com.

NOMINATION DEADLINE IS THURSDAY, MAY 17, AT NOON EASTERN. WE ARE SORRY, NOMINATIONS AFTER THAT TIME CAN NOT BE ACCEPTED UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.

The Class of 2012 will celebrated in the magazine and Web pages of B&C on Monday, June 25, 2012.

Here are links to the Next Wave classes of 2011 and 2010.

Next Wave 2011

Next Wave 2010

We look forward to your nominations,

The B&C Editorial Staff