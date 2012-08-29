NOLA Stations Stay on Isaac

The New Orleans TV news folks didn’t get much sleep Tuesday night, and they’re at it again, covering Hurricane Isaac and the havoc the storm is bringing.

WDSU has a live stream on its online “Live Wire” feature. The station says 450,000 customers are without power.

“It’s getting pretty nasty out here,” says reporter Heath Allen from St. Tammany Parish.

A levee may be intentionally broken in Plaquemines Parish to relieve pressure, Gov. Jindal said Wednesday afternoon.

WVUE has a live stream on Fox8Live.com, and announced a levee being overtaken in St. Tammany, in addition to the one previously breached in Plaquemines Parish.

WWL’s new hire, David Hammer, is out on the street in the Seventh Ward, surveying damage and talking to those who lived through Katrina. The hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm on Wednesday, reports the station, but power may be out for as long as a week in much of the region.

WGNO’s site has video highlights of the storm, including firefighters battling a blaze, and roofs being blown off in Plaquemines. (Unfortunately, none of the clips will play on my computer. Only the audio for a pre-roll commercial played.)

Police in Plaquemines rescued several residents, reports WGNO.com.

Said Commander Terry Rutherford from the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office Wednesday:

“We had a number of residents who had not left prior to this evening, and so our deputies left the substation there on the eastbank and proceeded to Braithwaite Park and got a number of residents out. We’re hoping we got everyone we could. We brought them north to the parish line where Sheriff Pohlmann from St. Bernard and his deputies assisted us in getting them into the St. Bernard jail. I believe they’ll be there overnight.”

[image: WWLTV.com]