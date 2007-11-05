No News is Good News in Fargo

Starting tonight, there’s one less late news option available in Fargo, ND. KVLY and KXJB will be simulcasting the same newscast, according to the Grand Forks Herald. KXJB has also begun ariing KVLY’s morning program, Valley Today.

The two have long had a relationship. Hoak Media owns KVLY, which had produced the news for Parker Broadcasting’s KXJB. The two have simulcast their weekend late news since April.

Joint G.M. Charley Johnson said the move meant they could do a better single newscast. The story is here. (Registration required)