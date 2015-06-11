NHL Playoffs Scoring Goals for NBCU Sports

This is a good time of the year for Seth Winter, executive VP, head of sports ad sales for NBCUniversal.

Winter was at Chicago's United Center as the Blackhawks beat the Tampa Bay Lightning to extend the Stanley Cup Final.

With Chicago, a hockey hotbed, in the mix, ratings for NHL playoffs have been strong and Winter says he's got a handful of spots available in Games 5 and 6, which will definitely be played, as well as inventory in a possible championship-deciding Game 7.

Winter and NBCU are coming off a strong English Premier League season and the Triple Crown run by American Pharoah. Because of the Triple Crown, some extra sponsorships were activated, bringing in extra revenue for NBCU, as well as higher ratings, Winter said.

And if that's not enough, football season is just around the corner.

"I'm really glad to be in the sports business," says Winter in a bit of an understatement.