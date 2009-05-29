Next Stop, Memphis

Monday’s issue will have a market profile of Memphis. I enjoyed poking around in the #48 DMA; I had pulled pork and other BBQ delicacies on the brain all week (the giant BBQ contest, part of Memphis in May, recently concluded), was open to any and all Elvis puns, and even hada certain Bob Dylan tune in my head much of the time.

One funny bit that saw one of the Memphis stations reach well beyond the market was WHBQ and “The Door.” College basketball is gigantic in Memphis–the University of Memphis kids lost the 2008 final in overtime–and coach John Calipari was rumored to be leaving for another job earlier this spring.

“It was pretty traumatic for the community,” says WHBQ VP/GM John Koski.

So intense was the media scrutiny that WHBQ trained a camera on the back door fo the school’s athletic department in hopes of catching a passing shot of Calipari, who apparently had resorted to Garbo-esque seclusion. The Fox O&O streamed the video on myfoxmemphis.com.

Koski says the live feed, known as “The Door”, went viral, even making the home page of ESPN.com. Even after Calipari announced his departure (he’s off to Kentucky), people kept tuning in to The Door and bantering about Calipari’s exodus in a live chat on the station site.

Koski says the site got hundreds of thousands of hits.

