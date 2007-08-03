Nexstar Stations Out of Play
Claiming "difficult conditions in the financing markets," Nexstar Broadcasting has taken its stations off the market.
Back in May, the broadcaster hired Goldman Sachs to "look into strategic alternatives" for the 50 stations Nexstar owns or has a stake in. Its assets include WHAG Washington and WBRE Wilkes Barre.
