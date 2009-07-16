Nexstar To Run Young Stations?

UPDATE: Perry Sook says Nexstar is NOT involved with the Young stations.

Interesting tidbit about Nexstar possibly jumping in to manage the Young stations, minus KRON, over on TVNewsday. The story says Nexstar worked out a contract with the prospective buyers–a consortium of bankers that bid $220 million for the stations, not including KRON–to manage the stations, similar to what Nexstar has worked out with Four Points.

Granted, the story is hinged on a lone anonymous source, but it’s a compelling theory nonetheless.

Nexstar boss Perry Sook, who’s on vacation and thus far unavailable for comment, has been very bullish of late about inking more management deals. He told us in the spring he sees Nexstar as the Starwood of the broadcasting business–the hospitality giant manages way more hotels than it owns.