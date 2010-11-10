Newsers making news:Dobbs to Fox Business, Sajak slams Olbermann

Former CNN host Lou Dobbs is getting his own show on Fox Business Network, reports the LA Times’ Joe Flint in the paper’s online Company Town blog.

The move is probably a better fit for Dobbs, considering his increasingly conservative views, particularly on the issue of illegal immigration. Dobbs left CNN about a year ago after clashing with CNN’s management over his constant commentary on that controversial topic. Dobbs’ new show is expected to premiere in January.

Fox Business News is not the juggernaut that Fox News is, but its audience is building, reports Flint. Fox Business is in nearly 60 million homes, and it beat its main competitor, CNBC, on Election Night (Nov. 2) in both viewers and among adults 25-54.

Also, in the story that keeps on giving, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak took a surprising stab at MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann, who’s been in the news for the past few days after he was suspended for donating $7,200 to three Democratic candidates.

Sajak hosted a late-night show on CBS in the late 1980s that ran for about a year, on which Olbermann would appear to talk sports. For some reason, Sajak said the following on the Web site Richochet (brought to us courtesy of TVNewser): “I’m not sure how he morphed into the bitter-sounding, hate-mongering name-caller he’s become, but I’m sorry he did. I liked the guy, and he was always a good guest. Maybe it’s just show business and trying to find a place in it and building an audience, but I don’t know. We were never friends away from the show, so I can’t even guess what drives him.”

Look for K__TH OLB_RM_NN: B_TT_R-S__ND_NG, H_T_-M_NG_R_NG, N_M_ C_LL_R to show up in a Wheel of Fortune puzzle soon.