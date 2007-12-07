News, News and then a sad goodbye

California capital Sacramento’s Univision station, KUVS, has a new News Director. January 2 will be the first day ISABEL GONZALEZ takes the reigns left vacant when former ND PEDRO CALDERON moved to Spain. Ms. ISABEL comes over from being a producer in Atlanta for CNN en Espanol. She’ll be bringing 17 years experience in the news biz to her new job and will kick off the New Year in style. Great to hear, Isabel.

In another news related move, LIBBY ALLISON is switching her Sports Director slot to become an on-air news anchor up at FOX affiliate WLJB in Davenport, Iowa on the banks of the Mississippi. A native of nearby Galesburg, Illinois, Libby is a grad of Western Illinois University who’s been with the station since 2004. Not to be short on their sports coverage, Massachusetts native NATHAN O’LEARY moves from Albany, New York to take over as Sports Director. It all happens this coming Monday, so I’m sure everyone is going to have an anticipatory weekend.

In today’s media environment, the idea of having a lifelong career at one station is rare indeed. But it’s what HAROLD FRIESENHAHN did at San Antonio’s WOAI , where he was Chief Engineer, a title he held since 1983. Sadly, Harold passed away from cancer yesterday, thus ending a career that began in 1961, when he began in the Production Department of the now Clear Channel owned NBC affiliate. He moved into engineering and station operations, and was promoted to chief engineer in 1983. During the 1990’s, he was Director of Corporate Engineering for Chris-Craft TV, owner of the station at that time. Always one to readily accept new technology, Harold was indeed considered an “early adapter”. He is survived by his wife of 30 years and four grown children.

By Kate Bacon