Northridge, CA, perhaps best noted for the 1994 earthquake, is where PAUL EISNER is headquartered. His new title is Vice President of News and Servers for Harris Broadcast Communications Digital Media Business. It’s all very technical from what the press release said. Paul slides into his new slot with 17 years of product development, sales and marketing experience including six years within Harris and the former Leitch Technology business that Harris acquired in 2005. Cool! Great to hear, Paul.

Holding a Masters in journalism from Columbia is very impressive. KEN BAKER earned one, and now he’s got a new job to talk about. He’s joined E! News as the Executive News Editor. Such an interesting background he has – after working at ABC News, he decided entertainment and celebrity journalism was his thing. He worked with People Mag, US Weekly and penned three books, one of which is Oprah’s memoir, Man Made. Sounds like Ken’s having a great time. He’ll report to SUZANNE KOLB, EVP Marketing and Comm. Thanks to JEFF SHORE SVP Production for the announcement.

Trading in Miami for Atlanta as home base is what producer SCOTT ZAMOST is doing. He’s joined CNN’s Investigative Team and will be contributing to the Special Investigations Unit and CNN Presents. The Northwestern grad has worked at NBC’s Miami operation, WTVJ as well as CBS News in New York. Before his broadcast journalism career, Zamost was a reporter and gaming editor at the Las Vegas Sun, a contributing editor to Las Vegan Magazine and a reporter, columnist and assistant editor at the Sun-Sentinel in Fort Lauderdale .Yes, he needs a LARGE bookcase and lots of shelves for all the awards he’s won for his work. Way to go Scott!

New York based SHARON ALFONSI is the newest correspondent on the ABC News bench in the Big Apple. She’ll make the switch from CBS News. The Virginia native has a local station background, having worked at Boston’s WBZ, KIRO in Seattle, and WVEC in Norfolk. The University of Mississippi grad began her career in Ft. Smith Arkansas at WHBS. Congrats, Sharon!

