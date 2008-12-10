News Corp. No-Show at UBS Media Conference

By Claire Atkinson, Business Editor, B&C

Wall Street executives are wondering why News Corp. cancelled its appearance at the UBS Global Media & Communications conference Wednesday. The company had been slated to appear at 1:30 p.m. today. It was replaced by a presentation from WWE senior management.

The summit saw presentations from NBC Universal, Disney Co. and today by CBS Corp and Time Warner.

Officials at UBS confirmed that News Corp. had cancelled and said their appearance had only been scheduled tentatively.

In response to a call for explanation, a News Corp. spokesperson said the cancellation was due to scheduling issues with senior executives.

One attendee quipped, "Perhaps they just don’t want to be crucified."