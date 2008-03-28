News from All Over AND Europe

LA-based The Lippin Group is what the East Coast refers to as Top Drawer.So it was great to hear from DICK LIPPIN about the recent promotions at the entertaiment PR firm. Three have been pushed up the ladder to VP status. Congrats go out to LAUREN KELCHER, ALEXANDRA LIPPIN and PAKI NEWELL. Lauren’s a California girl who was raised in Texas and graduated from UT Arlington. Alexandra is a LA girl through and through, while Paki (he’s the one on the left) hails from Batesville, IN. Love Midwesterners! Great to hear, ya’ll.

All the way on the other side of the country, Philly to be precise, comes word of another PR promotion. JENNIFER KHOURY is now Vice President of Corporate Communications at Comcast, reporting to D’Arcy Rudnay. Jennifer worked as VP for PR at Comcast’s New England region ops. The Univ of Pennsylvania Annenberg Masters holder also has a degree from Boston College. Cool.

FOX in the Windy City has a new Executive Producer for their “Good Day Chicago” show. Let’s hear it for MELINDA TICHELAAR, who celbrats the promotion from her Sr. Producer title. Being a news producer must come easy for her – she’s the mother of three boys! The Mills College grad also holds a Masters in Journalism from UC Berkeley. She previously worked at KTVU in Oakland. Great to hear. Congrats.

And before we sign off today, let’s go international with news about SVEN NOTH, whose promotion within NBCU International TV Distribution finds him the VP Liason for Germany. He’s based in Munich and he reports to CAROLYN STALINS in Paris. Dreimal hoch!

