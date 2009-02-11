News 12 News Director Marks 30 Years

News 12 Westchester anchor/news director Janine Rose has reached her 30th year at Cablevision. Rose is pretty much the face of News 12 in Westchester, her native market. She started with Cablevision as a customer service rep in 1979, moved to production, began anchoring in 1985, and became news director in 1991.

Westchester’s a funny market, as it shares its southern border with a little metropolis called New York City. While it’s almost literally in the shadow of the big city, with thousands of residents schlepping on Metro-North into Grand Central each day for work, News 12 Westchester maintains a small-market feel, with local news like a horrific fire in Yonkers or the murder of Bill and Hillary Clinton’s neighbor in Chappaqua getting top billing, and a swim meet in Mamaroneck running in sports before the Yankees or Knicks.

“Janine is a terrific newsroom leader because she’s a savvy reporter herself,” said News 12 Networks prez Patrick Dolan. “No one has more passion for good journalism and more zeal for covering the stories that really matter to her community. ”

Rose, who shares the anchor desk with Brian Conybeare, says she enjoys working in her home market. “It has been an honor to be a part of this network from the beginning, to work with such a talented and dedicated staff, and to continue to serve the area where I work and live,” she said. “Most of all, I am thankful to be able to talk to Westchester and the Hudson Valley every day and connect with my community in such a unique and meaningful way.”