Newport Acquisition Has Nexstar 'Inergized' About E-Media

In the wake of last week’s Newport TV deals, Nexstar Broadcasting is suddenly as flush with digital talent as any broadcaster.

It was just over a year ago that Nexstar acquired GoLocal.biz, which provides local business directory, coupon, movie and entertainment listings to the Nexstar station sites.

In last week’s deal, Nexstar grabbed Newport TV’s Inergize Digital division. Headed up by Jason Gould, Inergize’s various products include the web directory Seek It Local, which runs on station sites.

Here’s what Nexstar said about how it views Inergize, and how Inergize fits into its local media portfolio:

Inergize Digital is an industry leader offering fully integrated e-Media management solutions on-air, online and for mobile devices. Inergize has multi-year contracts with approximately 75 stations and other entities outside of the Nexstar platform which Nexstar will assume upon closing. The Inergize operations will be integrated with Nexstar’s existing e-Media and GoLocal.biz platforms.