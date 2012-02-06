New York Stations' 'Giant' Offerings

The Super Bowl is over and done, but for the New York stations, the coverage continues for the next few days, including going live for tomorrow’s 11 a.m. parade throughout lower Manhattan celebrating the Giants’ win over the Patriots.



The New York market registered a 49.7 rating/74 share for the game–just 18th out of metered markets, behind New Orleans, Norfolk and Columbus, among many others. New Yorkers are a diverse lot and a fair number don’t care a whit about football–most of whom seemed to be at the same party I was at last night.



Boston showed a 56.7 rating/81 share–best ever for an NFL game in that market. Host Indianapolis posted a similar 56.4/79.



WNYW will be live at 4:30 a.m. tomorrow, per usual, and will stay on through the end of the Canyon of Heroes parade, around 2-ish, including a special edition of Good Day New York from 10-11. Sister WWOR, licensed across the river in Jersey, offers more of a Garden State focus, with the team’s rally at Met Life Stadium live at 3 p.m. Tuesday Brenda Blackmon, Russ Salzberg and former Giants punter Jeff Feagles host the latter.



WNBC will have live coverage from the Jersey side at 3 as well, but before that, Bruce Beck, Darlene Rodriguez and Mike Gargiulo cover the Manhattan action. WNBC will stream the coverage live for the web and smartphones, so you can watch the parade on your iPhone just in case you’re there, but have some Gronkowski-esque lummox in front of you.



WCBS is making the most of its corporate siblings, with WFAN host Craig Carton joining regular WCBS talent Maurice DuBois, Chris Wragge and Don Dahler, among others, in the CBS owned station’s parade coverage.

WABC will be live as well, and a spokesperson says the station may cover news of the day, as in, events unrelated to football, while the players break bread with Mayor Bloomberg, before going live from City Hall. WABC is likely to cross the river for the 3 p.m. affair as well.

Time Warner Cable’s New York 1 will of course be live throughout the day Tuesday too, and the local cable sports nets YES and SNY will cover the parade as well. SNY has an interesting talent choice in former Giants running back Tiki Barber.

The TV crews were there when the Giants’ airplane touched down at Newark Airport around 2 pm Monday. Wrote CBSNewYork.com: “The Super Bowl champs arrived to a heroes’ welcome with a water cannon salute by the Port Authority as their plane taxied to the hangar. Bagpipers played ‘America the Beautiful’ as the team got off the plane to a cheering crowd.”



The parade culminates at City Hall, where New York mayor Michael Bloomberg presents keys to the city to Eli, Osi, and the rest of the victorious Big Blue dudes.

[image: nbcnewyork.com]