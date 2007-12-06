New Year, New Newscasts For Fox

Stations around the country are planning new newscasts to greet the new year. Cox leader KTVU Oakland launches Bay Area News at 7 on sister independent KICU in January. As the name indicates, the ‘cast airs at 7, where it’s "designed to fit the busy lifestyles of Bay Area viewers." Bay Area News airs in high def, and promises to be "fast-paced and straightforward."

Down Orlando way, WOFL launches its 11 p.m. news January 7, as was hinted at before. The Fox O&O called it "a hyper-local program designed to complement ‘Fox 35 News at 10′," said VP/GM Stan Knott.

WOFL has been particularly bullish on news, alsoadding a 6 p.m. this past summer.