New WBKI Owner Should Be Known Tonight

The winner of the auction for CW affiliate WBKI Louisville should be known tonight, says Carol LaFever, CEO of current owner Cascade Broadcasting. LaFever says a late bidder came in in the last week or so, and is in the running for the station.

LaFever won’t give details about the finalists, but will allow that there are three main ones, and none are based in Louisville.

“We look to have a definitive agreement in place tonight or tomorrow,” she says.

Published reports say the opening bid was $750,000.