New Vision's New Deal

New Vision Television has agreed to acquire KOIN Portland (Ore.), KHON Honolulu, KSN Wichita and KSNT Topeka, along with the CW affiliates in Honolulu and Topeka, from Montecito Broadcast Group. Chairman/CEO Jason Elkin says the acquisition offers the company diversity, in terms of both geography and affiliation. "We were very much East Coast and Midwest, and now we’re all over the country," he says. "And in terms of affiliations, we’ve got everything but Telemundo.

Elkin says New Vision will stay in shop mode. "We’re planning to continue to acquire," he says, "but first we’ll spend some time assimilating."