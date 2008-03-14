New Players for IB Sites
Internet Broadcasting has unveiled a new video player for the Hearst-Argyle, McGraw-Hill and Meredith station sites, reports Lost Remote. It’s a big video screen, similar to what ABC did with its O&O sites a few months back. "The player is both Flash and Silverlight for on demand, and Silverlight for live," writes LR.
Here’s the player on WBAL Baltimore showing a couple furry mascots duking it out on a basketball court. (Oddly, the 30-second pre-roll is half as long as the mascot clip.)
