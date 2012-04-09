New Owner, New GMs, New 'Market Eye'

I enjoyed my virtual visit to Beaumont-Port Arthur, Texas for B&C’s latest Market Eye. We don’t often profile the triple-figure DMAs, but with the action going on in DMA No. 141–Sinclair joining the local ownership groups, a rock star GM retiring after several decades in the job–I figured it was time we checked out Beaumont.

Larry Beaulieu (above) wasn’t just the longtime general manager at leader KFDM–he anchored the 6 p.m. news as well. He ended his 37 year run at the station at the end of September, and longtime GSM Rix Garey took over the top spot.

Another interesting trend in the smaller markets–major broadcast networks airing on multicast channels, such as NBC on KBMT’s .2, not to mention The CW on KFDM’s.

KBMT’s crew

Garey, elevated to general manager in December, is no stranger to KFDM, and Beaumont-Port Arthur; he joined the station in 1980.

“They’re tough shoes to fill,” he says. “Hopefully I’m up to it.”