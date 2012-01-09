New News Entry in Motown

WADL Detroit adds a 9 p.m. news Jan. 16, reports Examiner.

The newscast will be produced by Journal Register, and will be paired with America Now for a 9-10 news(y) block.

WADL airs on channel 38. It relaunched in 2007, from a home shopping channel to one airing syndicated shows and religious programming for the African-American community. More recently, it has attempted to broaden its viewer base.

“There’s still The Jeffersons and Good Times, but we aim to better serve the entire market where we are licensed,” Steve Antoniotti, president and general manager, told me last month.

The Examiner welcomes a new news voice in DMA No. 11:

Detroit has less diversity in newscast since CBS lost Channel 2 to the new Fox Broadcast network in the 1990s. CBS purchased channel 62, previously a locally black-owned station, but did not add a newscast. Now over a decade later the CBS outlet has only added a morning news program and nightly weather program. Meanwhile channel 2 has become Michigan’s station with the most minutes devoted to local news.