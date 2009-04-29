New News Boss at Tribune's Hartford Mashup

Rich Graziano has named Jeff Levine his head of news at Tribune’s combined newspaper/television operation in Hartford,reports the Courant. Levine has good experience with marrying newspaper and TV cultures under the same roof.

Levine, 46, most recently was head of sun-sentinel.com and then orlandosentinel.com inFlorida, where he played a key role in integrating news operations of newspaper, TV and websites.

The Sun-Sentinel in South Florida and the Orlando Sentinel are owned by Chicago-based Tribune Co., which also owns The Courant and Channel 61.



Bob “Rocky” Rockstroh, the Channel 61 news director, and Cliff Teutsch, editor of The Courant, report to Levine, who said he will work strategically to combine The Courant, Fox 61 and their websites into a single operation.

WTIC moves into Courant headquarters this summer, where its staff will share a newsroom with the newspaper.