New Jobs Near Water

OK class…get out your pencils. This is a pop quiz. Today’s question: where is the Delmarva Peninsula? Points go to those students who know the Delmarva is on the East coast, right outside Washington DC, where Maryland, Virginia and Maryland all have parts of themselves. Gorgeous beaches, great seafood, and now the home of CRAIG JAHELKA, the new Vice President and General Manager of Draper Holdings’ WBOC-TV located in Salisbury, MD, the heart of Delmarva. Craig and family will relocate from Bakersfield, where he was VP and GM of KERO-TV and Azteca42 plus all associated websites. A native of Williamsport, PA (home of the Little League World Series), Craig has also worked as a reporter and News Director, as well as run stations in WHNT in Huntsville, AL, WREG in Memphis and WNEP in Scranton. Enjoy the seafood, Craig!

More Atlantic Coastal news comes from just south of Delmarva. Down in Wilmington, NC comes word that MARK MENDENHALLWECT. was named General Sales Manager of Raycom Media’s NBC affiliate It’s a promotion for Mark, who began as an AE, before becoming National Sales Manager. He’s an NC State grad who began his broadcasting career at the WB in Raleigh. Cool.

Golf, fishing and family are in the future for VIRGIL CAUDILL, who is going to retire May 16 from his slot as Regional Vice President of Comcast Delta Region. A cable vet, he’s also worked for MediaOne and Continental Cablevision. You enjoy every minute, Virgil.

Making the switch from marketing to VP and GM – not too shabby. It’s what SEAN O’CONNELL is doing, switching from Director of Marketing at Comcast Charleston to the lead slot for Comcast Central Arkansas. Yes, it involves leaving the one and only Charleston and heading to Little Rock. Must be fun for a guy who got his degree in New Hampshire! Sean held management positions with several professional hockey clubs in the South, including serving as president of the South Carolina Sting Rays. Innnnnteresting! Enjoy, Sean.

