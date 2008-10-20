New Jobs here, New Jobs there

Viewers can’t watch unless the show gets distributed. At Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel that task now falls to ALEX HILLS, newly named Director, Network Distribution & Service. Alex will be based in NYC and comes over from IOBN Media Networks where he was Director of Affiliate Sales. He’s also been Director, Affiliate Sales and Marketing at Court TV, now known as truTV. Hills graduated from Robert Morris College with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and sports management. He is a member of CTAM, WICT, Cable Positive, CAB’s NASAR Committee, and state cable and telecommunications associations in Florida (FCTA), Idaho (ICTA) and Louisiana (LCTA). Last but not least, he’s reporting to LAURA LEE, Vice President of Network Distribution Service.

YES! It’s more than just a phrase…the YES Network has promoted MICHAEL SPIRITO to VP of Business Development and Digital Media, reporting to COO RAY HOPKINS. It’s a Yankees thing. Michael has a degree in econ from Amherst and worked as an investment banking analyst before heading to Stanford to get his Masters, during which time he spent time at YES as special assistant to YES CEO and President TRACY DOLGIN and HOPKINS. Before entering Stanford, Michael was a founding member and senior manager of Time Warner Inc.’s first centralized strategy and investments group, a $500 million media and entertainment investment fund. Smart guy for sure. Great news.

Horizon Media has grabbed MICHELLE LAWRENCE from Carat and made her Digital Group Media Director. Her new slot has her reporting to DAVID WILLIAMS, VP Director of Digital Strategy. Michelle is a Boston University grad who got her start in Beantown at Digitas before taking a position as Online Media Account Director at ID Media in NYC. Congrats!

