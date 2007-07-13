New 'Idol' Campaign to Kick Off
If you live in the Phoenix area, that is.
Fox O&O KSAZ hosts its six edition of Arizona Idol, inviting all worthwhile warblers that fit the American Idol criteria to give it a go July 31st at the Westgate City Center in Glendale.
Last fall, about a thousand hopefuls tried out, and the eventual winner, a remarkably poised 16-year-old, did pretty well for herself: After claiming the local title, Jordin Sparks headed to Seattle, tried out for American Idol, and the rest is history.
"She definitely had something special about her," says KSAZ/KUTP general manager Pat Nevin.
