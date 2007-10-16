New Boss at WCMH
Rick Rogala is the new V.P./G.M. at WCMH Columbus, the Columbus Dispatch writes. Rogala last toiled at KARK Little Rock, a middle-ranking Nexstar station. He shifts to Media General’s NBC affiliate, which leads the Columbus market.
WCMH changed hands when NBC Universal dealt four stations to Media General in June 2006.
