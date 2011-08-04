Nevins: Showtime Not Pandering to Emmy Noms

At Thursday’s TCA session with Showtime Entertainment President David Nevins, the executive was asked if his network would be doing more miniseries to make a run at HBO’s dominating lead in Emmy nominations.

“I don’t buy into those numbers,” Nevins said of comparing Emmy nods of the two premium networks. “For us it’s really about renewable resources. On a series front, we’re as competitive as anyone.”

HBO again led overall Emmy nominations this year with 104, and its miniseries Mildred Pierce, starring Kate Winslet, led all programs with 21 nods. The bids helped the pay cabler become the most-nominated network overall for 12 consecutive years.

Showtime, for its part, earned 21 Emmy nominations for series like Dexter, Episodes, Nurse Jackie and The Big C.

But while Nevins acknowledges that doing long-form can help rack up nominations, don’t expect him to shift Showtime’s strategy to vie for Emmy praise.

“We like our series strategy,” he said.