Nets Break in to Cover News of New Pope

The Roman Catholic Church has a new leader. On only the second day of the papal conclave, the College of Cardinals selected a pope to succeed Benedict XVI.

White smoke went up from the Sistine Chapel at 2:06 p.m. ET (7:06 p.m. in Vatican City) signaling the cardinals had reached a decision, with the broadcasters breaking in for special reports to cover the news.

The networks stayed in coverage until the announcement at 3:12 p.m. ET that Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, archbishop of Argentina, had been selected as pope. He is the first pope from South America and will take the name Pope Francis I.

Though Pope Benedict joined Twitter late last year, the new Pope Francis is not yet tweeting despite accounts to the contrary. The account @JMBergoglio attributed to the cardinal from Argentina sent out a tweet minutes ofter the announcement and was subsequently re-tweeted many times; it was soon revealed to be a fake. (h/t Mashable)