Neither Rain Nor Snow Stays Some Broadcast Couriers...

Neither rain nor snow nor gloom of overcast stayed some broadcast couriers from their appointed political rounds Wednesday (March 6).

The Washington “snowquestration” that shut down some government offices and postponed Hill hearings definitely put a dent in the National Association of Broadcasters State Leadership conference Hill and FCC meets-and-greets, but not all by any means, according to a spokesman.

Some meetings were canceled, according to NAB spokesman Dennis Wharton, due to the “whims of mother nature.” Virginia broadcasters are rescheduling their visit for next week, and others are either setting new dates to return to the Capitol or visit with their member when they return to their home districts.

But according to Wharton, broadcasters from Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, South Dakota, and Oregon managed to brave the elements and meet with legislators and staff who had done the same.

In a speech to the State Leadership conference attendees Tuesday (March 5), Leahy had joked that while in Washintgon, predictions of 5 or 6 inches of snow produced a panicked reaction and runs on local stores, in Vermont the forecast would be: “There will be a dusting of snow. In other news…”