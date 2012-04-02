NC Broadcasters Fete Vets At Speedway

The North Carolina broadcast community thanked the state’s Vietnam veterans with a giant event at Charlotte Motor Speedway March 31.

The North Carolina Association of Broadcasters put on the “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Celebration” with the USO of North Carolina. They called it “the first ever official homecoming celebration for Vietnam veterans in the state,” according to WXII Greensboro.

Some 62,500 people turned out. TV and radio stations across the state broadcast part of the event live. The stations have also contributed public service announcements to promote Welcome Home, which featured music, speeches and a motorcycle parade, for veterans and their families.

Two years ago, Wisconsin Public Television hosted a similar event at Lambeau Field for the Wisconsin Vietnam veterans.

Tragically, a motorcycle crash on the Charlotte race track just after the event had ended resulted in two deaths.