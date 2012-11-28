NBCU Will Trade Trees for Tweets

For the first time, NBCUniversal for will use Twitter as a central element in its “Share a Tree” campaign, which will launch Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the annual Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting Ceremony.

It will be the company’s fourth annual teaming with the Arbor Day Foundation on the campaign, whose goal is planting a million trees by Dec. 31, as part of the company’s ongoing Green is Universal initiative.

NBCU (@GreenisUni) and the foundation (@ArborDay) will host a “Twitter party” starting at 8 p.m., during which they will tweet holiday-related environmental sustainability questions. For each answer, using the hashtag #ShareaTree, the foundation will plant a tree.

The “tree for a tweet” offer will continue through Dec. 31. A tree will also be planted for each texting of the word “TREE” to 46833 (standard messaging rates apply) or the hanging of a virtual ornament at www.greenisuniversal.com until the million-tree mark is hit.