NBCU Making Green Week Tasty for Media Buyers

With so many networks trying to get their attention, media buyers never know what’s going to greet them at the office. Next week, at least, what NBC Universal will be delivering will be good for them, and for the environment.

To draw attention to its Green is Universal environmental initiative, NBCU will have bio-diesel trucks dropping off organic food and bicycle-powered smoothie bars set up to serve planners and buyers at media agencies around New York during its annual Green Week. NBC and its network’s air Green-themed programming during Green Week, and generates tens of millions of dollar from sponsors such as Home Depot and GE who buy time for their own eco-friendly pitches what should be a sympathetic environment.

NBCU is taking its environmental consciousness seriously. Smoothies are being served in reusable BPA-free cups and mixed by pedal-powered blenders. On the menu at the Green Is Universal solar-panel-equipped food truck are locally sourced organic veggie burgers served on compostable plates. Oil used for cooking goes right back into the truck’s fuel tank.

(Buyers will be able to track the truck’s location on line via http://www.twitter.com/Green_Truck.)

There’s also some food for thought: Green is Universal has a new report on green audience segments.

“We thought this was a unique way to spread green awareness and remind our agency partners and New Yorkers alike about the importance of a healthy diet, eating locally sourced foods and saving energy,” said Debbie Goetz, VP of Integrated Sales Marketing for Green is Universal and Healthy at NBCU. “We hope this provides a fun ‘taste’ of green for all participants.”