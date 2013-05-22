NBCU Aims to 'Amplify' Agencies Year-Round

NBCU’s Amplified site is hoping to keep the upfront momentum going after the presentations and parties ended last week. The online destination aims to be a year-round, one-stop shop for agencies, brands and those in the trade community, offering event footage, interviews with executives, research about the marketplace and digital content.

“There are hundreds of upfronts, and at the end of the day, that’s a tremendous amount of information to process,” John Shea, executive VP and CMO, integrated media, NBCUniversal, told B&C. “If you want to revisit any of that information, or if you want to know about any or all of our screens, here’s one place to do it.”

As NBC releases news throughout the year, it will include additional info on Amplified, including videos featuring “man on the street” interviews of people sharing their insights and preferences, interviews with agencies to find out what’s on their radar, as well as ones with NBC’s own executives that members of the trade community might not otherwise have access.

NBCU will be re-kicking off the site (it launched in April) the week after Memorial Day with a sweepstakes that users enter by registering with the site. Prizes include such items as a Saks shopping trip with aReal Housewife; meeting Joan Rivers during New York Fashion Week; a “late-night pass” to tapings like Saturday Night Live or Late Night; and tickets to Sunday Night Football.

The site plans to host content from Women at NBCU, an ad sales, marketing and research initiative promoting NBCU broadcast, cable and online assets that reach women.

The site will also host findings from The Curve Report, a bi-yearly synthesis of industry trends and consumer culture produced by NBCU Integrated Media.

The Amplified site is hosted by Tumblr, with a bright, moving interface that allows new information to be added to the top of the scroll. “We just wanted it to be nimble and modern, and easy to navigate,” says Shea.

Shea says the site has gotten great feedback and is confident about a long future, with the upfronts just serving as a “jumping-off place.”