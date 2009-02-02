NBC wins the Super Bowl

NBC lost its rights to Thursday ”Must See TV,” a few years ago, but the peacock network still does Must-See-Marketing. Best spot of the game? Alec Baldwin fronted, Hulu ad, which poked fun at neuroscience and suggested, as everyone knows that television turns brains to cottage cheese. The spot was created by ad agency Crispin Porter + Bogusky. NBC Universal’s CMO John Miller, and colleague, Adam Stotsky are tonight’s most valuable players.

Kudos too goes to NBC U sales president, Mike Pilot whose team, despite the poor economy, still managed to bag $206 million, that’s $11 million more than last year. One wonders how many more dollars the network’s been raking in at the big game as part of the “Super Front,” a marketer presentation of next season’s pilots down in Tampa.

In just three months, CBS will be negotiating ad rates for Super Bowl 44 at the May upfront. Prices generally rise a couple of hundred thousand dollars each year, but pricing next year’s game will be a tough call. Tonight’s game could be the last swansong of corporate america’s marketing departments and multi-million dollar outlays.

A game to remember, in more ways than one.