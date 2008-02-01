NBC Wants Mad Props

Apparently, finding any comic standing continues to be a challenge for NBC reality competition Last Comic Standing.

After an amateur-only policy made for a less-than-side-splitting first season, NBC allowed comics who’d previously seen airtime on networks such as VH1 and Comedy Central to compete. Now, in addition to its open call for auditions, scheduled around the country through March, the network is actively casting about for specific types of comics—very specific.

An ad posted to Craigslist—entitled “Casting Funny/ Wacky people for NBC!!! Props?”—says outright, “We are casting Last Comic Standing and we need more visual comedy,” and asks, “Do you have a costume? Do you juggle? Do you have props or a special act? How are you going to make us laugh?”





Last Comic Standinghost Bill Bellamy (NBC)

As of this writing, no fewer than six ads have appeared on Craigslist “casting” for prop and visual comedians for the show.

NBC, for its part, denies it is trying to cast the show rather then let the comedians come to them. A spokesperson says the production company will be placing multiple ads on Craigslist seeking different types of comics, stand-ups, prop comics and more: “We’re just casting a wide net. If you think you’re funny, we’d like to see you.”