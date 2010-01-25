NBC Eyes Boston Market

NBC and Sunbeam TV, who clashed last spring when Ed Ansin said he’d run local news instead of Jay Leno on his WHDH Boston station, may be gearing up for another row as NBC launches a Boston Website next month, reports the Boston Globe.NBC of course overhauled its O&O Websites with URLs like NBCNewYork.com and NBCPhiladelphia.com and a more lifestyle/less hard news vibe. (Speaking of NBC Philly, check out what WCAU did to invigorate its 5:30 p.m news.) Apparently NBC wants to launch NBCBoston.com–even though WHDH has a Website reflecting a Boston NBC affiliate in WHDH.com.

Reports Johnny Diaz:

“We are aware of what they are doing,” said Chris Wayland, general manager of WHDH and sister station WLVI-TV (Channel 56).

An NBC spokeswoman declined to comment on the network’s Hub-based website. But local industry executives familiar with the site say it will focus on lifestyle trends and community news. NBC has hired a city editor and contracted with freelancers to write for the site, which will be called nbcboston.com.

Stations aren’t making oodles of money on their sites, but the potential is there (Boston is off the charts in terms of how wired its populace is), and the sites serve important promotional roles too.

Ansin is certainly not one to sit quietly if he feels slighted by the network.

Comcast expressed its commitment to local television to Washington as it waits for its acquisition of a majority stake in NBC to get the OK.

Maybe Comcast-NBC has its eye on a certain Boston station?