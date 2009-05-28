NBC Considering National 5 PM Program?

Interesting piece in the NY Observer about WNBC New York’s supposed plans to scrap its iconic “Live at Five” news with a lifestyle program, and making the new program available to affiliates nationwide.

Writes Felix Gillette:

Sources at the station believe that the new lifestyle show will likely involve Sara Gore (a correspondent forLX.TVwho appears frequently on NBC’s new local digital channel,New York Nonstop) and perhaps a yet-to-be-determined male anchor.

NBC announced its three-tiered plan for affiliates just last week; one wonders if opting in for a 5 p.m. lifestyle program is part of one of the membership plans, which NBC said it has devised to enhance the affiliate-network relationship.

WNBC, hit as hard by layoffs as any station, has certainly stepped up its lifestyle content since acquiring LX.TV. From what I could tell, the plans for its new digital channel NY Nonstop morphed from a 24-7 news channel to a mix of lifestyle and news, with a lot more lifestyle than news.

At the moment of this writing, NBCNewYork.com features large pix of Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton on its homepage.

NBC/WNBC reps did not return calls at presstime. Stay tuned…