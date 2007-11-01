The Natural

Great clip on WJBK’s FoxHiLitesDetroit from quirky high school kid Brandon Verdi. Verdi reports from Salem High School’s homecoming game, taking part in pre-game festivities, narrating the on-field action, getting crowned homecoming king at halftime, and staying upbeat as Salem ends up getting thrashed by rival Plymouth.

Verdi’s finest moment comes when he slips into meta-mode and interviews his "ravishingly handsome" double just after winning homecoming king.

Good, funny, creative stuff. SportsCenter should grab this kid…if oddball filmmaker Wes Anderson doesn’t get him first.