The Natural
Great clip on WJBK’s FoxHiLitesDetroit from quirky high school kid Brandon Verdi. Verdi reports from Salem High School’s homecoming game, taking part in pre-game festivities, narrating the on-field action, getting crowned homecoming king at halftime, and staying upbeat as Salem ends up getting thrashed by rival Plymouth.
Verdi’s finest moment comes when he slips into meta-mode and interviews his "ravishingly handsome" double just after winning homecoming king.
Good, funny, creative stuff. SportsCenter should grab this kid…if oddball filmmaker Wes Anderson doesn’t get him first.
