Nashville Flood Hits Home For WTVF

WTVF Nashville became part of the story when massive flooding overtook Music City earlier this week. The station was forced to set up a temporary newsroom when its basement took on heavy water Sunday morning.

“The newsroom is in the basement. Our entire bottom floor was flooded,” consumer reporter Jennifer Kraus said on WTVF’s NewsChannel5.com. “Initially it looked like it was seeping and just all the sudden… everything.”

The makeshift newsroom was set up on a loading dock at WTVF headquarters.

The station is owned by Landmark and is the market leader in DMA No. 29.

WTVF has some video of its flooded facility here.