NAB: Tuning Out Matthews

One lighter moment at the NAB/RTNDA show occurred today when Hardball host Chris Matthews was moderating the panel on new media and the election. Right from the get-go, the woman next to me was reading the book Serial Murders and Media Circuses. Mind you, lots of people get bored midway through a session and scroll through Blackberrys and phones. But this lady had her nose buried in the book before Matthews hit even his first note of exasperation.

About 20 feet away, three show techies were chatting away, not making much of an effort to whisper. The Serial Murder lady shuffled over to the techies, presumably told them to shut their traps, and ambled back to her seat.

And promptly immersed herself in Serial Murders again.

By Michael Malone