NAB Taps Cole for Board
The National Association of Broadcasters has named Citadel Communications president/COO Ray Cole to the NAB Television Board. He’ll serve through June 2009.
The Citadel group includes WOI Des Moines and KCAU Sioux City.
Cole also serves as chairman of the ABC Television Affiliates Association’s Board of Governors.
