Mystery of Mrs. Ari Revealed

BCBeat pointed out a few weeks ago that the wife of agent extraordinaire Ari on Entourage has no name, other than “Mrs. Ari”, and we wondered if there was ever another character on TV with no name. (One astute colleague pointed out that the Professor on Gilligan’s Island was similarly bereft of proper name.)

We brought the topic up last week with Doug Ellin, creator of Entourage. Ellin responded: “I wrote the line in the pilot where Ari says, ‘Ask me who I’m having sex with,’ and Eric says ‘Mrs. Ari.’ And the next time it came up in the script, we just went with it. It was definitely not planned. I don’t know that we planned for her ever to be in the show again after the pilot.”

By Michael Malone